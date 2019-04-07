Around 5,000 Naga Konyak women dance to set a new world record

In an attempt to set a new World Records in the category of 'largest traditional dance display,' around 5,000 community women, all decked up in colourful traditional attire, danced to the tune of a ceremonial song here on Friday, coinciding with the Aoleang festival.

The theme of this year's Aoleang, also called Mini Hornbill festival, was 'Empowering women for cultural heritage.' The event was organised by the Union in coordination with Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK) and (KSU).

(ENWO) said: "Empowering women for the cultural heritage has rich dividends as women play an important and crucial role in maintaining social, economic, and cultural health of the community."

Chang said: "Women in indigenous communities are important producers and reproducers of family life, thus carrying out a significant role in transmitting cultural values to future generations." "Women creativity is essential for the continuity and revitalisation of intangible cultural expressions."

N Neshe Bongkhao, special guest on the occasion, urged the women to face the challenges in life with confidence, choose the battles with wisdom and never forget the power that women hold to transform the society.

Thousands of people from all walks of life, including foreign tourists, senior government officials, Konyak legislators and villagers from surrounding areas thronged to witness the thrilling record-breaking dance performance by Konyak women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)