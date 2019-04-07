Will give jobs in govt, non-govt. sector to extremely poor: Mayawati

supremo on Sunday said that the SP-BSP alliance comes into power at the Centre it will provide permanent jobs in both government and private sector to those below the poverty line.

She was addressing a joint rally of the BSP and SP in the presence of and at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's district, just a few days ahead of the ensuing

also slammed both the and the BJP and said neither party will win the elections on false promises.

She hit out at the for its 'NYAY' scheme and said the poor are not going to benefit in any way from the scheme.

"The in order to lure the votes of extremely poor has promised to give Rs. 6000. The poor are not going to benefit from it in any way. However, if our government comes to power then we do not promise Rs. 6000 but instead give jobs in government and non-government sector to the extremely poor in the country," said

"This complex problem would be solved only when everybody is provided employment," she said.

Stating that the Congress is not in a position to fight BJP in but it also did not want the SP-BSP alliance to win.

"I am warning you especially people of the Muslim community, that Congress is not in a position to fight BJP in UP. Only 'gathbandhan' can fight the BJP. Congress knows this but they are going by mantra 'Hum jeete ya na jeete, gathbandhan nahi jeetna chahiye".

Therefore, she alleged that the Congress party has fielded candidates who will benefit BJP.

She said that her party did not bring out an election manifesto as it believes in "doing more and saying less".

She added that people are "fed up of the alleged fake promises made by parties like BJP and Congress in their respective manifestos".

"You have already tried BJP and Congress several times, now you need not to try them anymore," said Mayawati.

The BSP also said both the Congress and BJP governments are corrupt.

"During the time of Congress, Bofors scam took place and while BJP is in power it is the Rafale scam. BJP made fake promises of giving Rs 15-Rs 20 lakh to the poor while Congress also gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' and the 20-point programme drama during the time of Now, Congress promises Rs 6000 to poor for votes," said Mayawati.

She alleged that the BJP government at the centre is using the CBI, and agencies to target its adversaries, something that the Congress did during its rule.

"The BJP government uses ED, and IT to raid the adversaries and implicate opponents in false cases. The Congress did it in the past," she said.

sends 80 members to the The state will go to polls in all seven phases of the upcoming

