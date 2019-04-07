Congress in its charge-sheet accuses BJP of destroying constitutional institutions

A day before the (BJP) is expected to release its election manifesto, unit of the party on Sunday released a charge-sheet highlighting the failures of the BJP led government.

The party has accused the BJP of destroying the Constitutional institution. "BJP government is of the fascist ideology, which is in conflict with the basic principles of the country's Constitution," the party has alleged in its charge-sheet.

The charge-sheet was released here by senior Congress and former Navprabhat, the of the

"First time in the history of Independent India, the judges of the held a press conference and said that they were not being allowed to work," the charge-sheet reads highlighting the failures of the BJP led government.

Last year, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, and held a press conference and alleged that the then of (CJI) violated the conventions in his role as the master of the roster. The judges had also appealed to the people to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

The Congress party further alleged that it was the first time under the BJP rule that the (CBI) arrested its own of the agency was released from his post during the midnight.

Last year, the CBI filed an FIR against its own Special in connection with case. Asthana also accused the CBI of trying to thwart investigations in important cases. However, the CBI later issued a statement in which it defended Verma and criticised Asthana.

Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi's case.

"It was first time that secret service agency of a rival country was given permission to enter our military bases and investigate the Pathankot terror attacks," the party said, further attacking the government over Pathankot terror attack investigation.

Talking about the state of affairs in where teh BJP is in power, the Congress party alleged that businessman, industrialist and hotel owners here have to pay GST over the income of Rs 10 lakh while in the other states the limit is Rs 20 lakh. "GST was launched in a hurry," he said.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country will start from April 11 and culminate on May 19, while the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

will go to polls on April 11 for the five seats at stake in the state.

