Artists from Laos perform Ramayana in Ayodhya

To mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali, 14 artists from Laos on Sunday visited Ayodhya and performed Ramayana at Dr. Rammanohar Lohiya Awadh University, Faizabad.
The artists enacted the kidnapping of Goddess Sita by Ravana.
"We are very happy to be in Ayodhya. It is a pleasant experience performing here. Altogether 14 artists have come to perform. We also perform Ramayana in Laos during New Year," said Pheuy, choreographer of the team.
In a spectacular performance, artists enacted the incident of Goddess Sita being kidnapped by Ravana. The costumes worn by artists were dazzling with golden hues.
Laos culture was also reflected during the performance. The usage of the mask in the performance grabbed the attention of the audience.
The background score was specially handcrafted to bring out the essence of each scene.
People will also get to see a series of performances on the Ramayana by artists from different countries such as Russia, Indonesia, Cambodia.
This is an initiative by the Tourism and Cultural department of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.
Meanwhile, South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook on Sunday arrived in India to take part in Deepotsav festival and the ground breaking ceremony of Queen Huh Memorial Park in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 6.
