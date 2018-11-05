Potters look forward to better Diwali with Deepotsav

As the banks of river await to be lit up with three lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of 'Deepotsav' event here, the potters, for the first time in years, felt that they are being rewarded for their hard work.

The grand celebrations of the festivities in Ayodhya will also set a world record as three lakh diyas would be lit on November 6, as a part of Deepotsav.

While the grandeur of the event organised by enthralled many, it is what the potters had to say that made the difference.

Ashok Kumar Prajapati, one of the porters, who along with his family, made around 70,000 to 75,000 earthen lamps, said that this festival provided them with the opportunity to earn more than what they had been earning in the previous years.

He said, "We are getting employment, every year this festival should be held, no matter which government is in power. Now we are getting better work and are hopeful for a better future. We can educate our children if we get better employment. Earlier we were not even making Rs. 1,000, but now we are touching up to Rs. 20,000."

Another potter also echoed a similar sentiment and narrated how this festival helped him and his family. He said, "Earlier we were making diyas for the public, this time we are making them for the government. We will get five to seven thousand more than what we used to make. We need a trolley for soil, and we have to spend a lot in that. The government should do something in that regard as well."

Janvi Prajapati, also shared how this year's festival helped her secure her children's education for a year with the money she got from making diyas for the festival.

"Earlier the earning was not good. But this time we got the money together and now we can stock and live in a better way and educate my children," she said.

The grand celebration will be graced by the presence of South Korean as the chief guest of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)