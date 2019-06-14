JUST IN
Ashok Gehlot orders probe into death of tiger in Sariska reserve

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered a high-level administrative inquiry into the death of a male tiger ST-16 in Sariska Tiger Reserve last week.

Principal Secretary to the Rajasthan Government, Abhay Kumar, has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

Gehlot ordered the probe to fix responsibility and for taking action against persons concerned.

The inquiry officer is expected to suggest ways to assess security arrangements and proper management in Sariska.

