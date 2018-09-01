Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team bag bronze medal

-
The Indian men's hockey team beat Pakistan by 2-1 to clinch a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday.
It was India's 69th medal at the games.
Akashdeep Singh (3rd minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (50th minute) scored for India, while Muhammad Atiq scored the lone goal for Pakistan in the 52nd minute.
Defending champions India had a stellar campaign in the tournament so far except a surprising defeat against Malaysia in the semi-finals.
The men's hockey team had put out a brilliant show in the pool stages of the tournament as they scored 76 goals in just five matches to script a world record. India defeated Indonesia (17-0), Hong Kong (26-0), Japan (8-0), Korea (5-3) and Sri Lanka (20-0) to top the group.
India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament now stands at 69-15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.
