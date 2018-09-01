Rohit Sharma to lead Indian squad for Asia Cup

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, to be played in (UAE). will lead the Indian side as has been given break after a straining England tour.

The 16-member team includes- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, AT Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni, Dinesh Kartik, Kuldip Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Y Chahal, Akshay Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumra, and

Addressing the media, BCCI chief selector, MSK Prasad said, "Considering the workload we have given rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. We need to preserve some of our precious players who are playing all 3 formats, looking at that workload we have started with Virat and he will be rested for Asia Cup."

received his maiden roll call for the national team as the selectors explored a probable left-hander option in him.

The tournament, which features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and a will kick off on September 15 with facing will play their opening game on September 18. The much-awaited versus playoff would take place on September 19.

India squad for Asia Cup 2018: (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)