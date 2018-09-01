Asian Games: Indian women's squash team bags silver

-
ALSO READ
Dipika Pallikal's cousin shines but team fails against Hong Kong
Joshna fires Indian women's team to final, men settle for bronze
Joshna stuns 8-time world champ Nicol David, takes India into Asiad final
Saurav, Dipika, Joshna reach squash singles semis
Asian Games squash: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa settle for bronze
-
The Indian women's squash team settled for a silver medal in the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games after suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong.
India's Joshna Chinappa and Sunanya Kuruvilla lost their respective matches, while Dipika Pallikal didn't get a chance to compete at the final match of the tournament.
In the first clash, Sunayna was defeated 0-1 by Hong Kong's Ho Tze Lok, following which Chinappa went head to head with Hong Kong champion Annie Au. However, the ace Indian squash player failed to defeat her opponent in the must-win game.
The Indian women's Squash team qualified for the final after registering a 2-0 victory over Malaysia, with Chinappa sealing a 3-2 (10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 9-11) victory over legendary Nicol David. Dipika, too, kept the momentum going and stumped her opponent 3-0 (2-11, 9-11, 7-11) in the next match.
India now stands 8th in the medal tally with 68 medals, including 15 gold, 24 silver and 29 bronze medals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU