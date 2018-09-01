Asian Games: Indian women's squash team bags silver

The Indian women's team settled for a silver medal in the ongoing 18th edition of the after suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong.

India's and Sunanya Kuruvilla lost their respective matches, while Dipika Pallikal didn't get a chance to compete at the final match of the tournament.

In the first clash, Sunayna was defeated 0-1 by Hong Kong's Ho Tze Lok, following which Chinappa went head to head with Hong Kong champion However, the ace Indian player failed to defeat her opponent in the must-win game.

The Indian women's team qualified for the final after registering a 2-0 victory over Malaysia, with Chinappa sealing a 3-2 (10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 9-11) victory over legendary Dipika, too, kept the momentum going and stumped her opponent 3-0 (2-11, 9-11, 7-11) in the next match.

now stands 8th in the medal tally with 68 medals, including 15 gold, 24 silver and 29 bronze medals.

