Asian Games: Amit Panghal, Men's Bridge team earn gold medals for India

Indian on Saturday helped bag another gold as he defeated 2016 Olympic champion, of 3-2 in Men's Light Fly 49 kg category at the ongoing 18th edition of

The 22-year-old outclassed his Uzbek opponent who had defeated him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.

of Youth Affairs and Rajyavardhan congratulated Amit for this feat and tweeted, " HITS A GOLD AGAIN! goes for GOLD again! Kudos to our of Bardhan & Shibnath Dey Sarkar for bagging India's 15th GOLD at the #AsianGames2018. Good Job Guys! The country salutes your achievement."

Meanwhile, India's Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar bagged gold in event of the tournament. Now, India is eyeing another gold medal as it will take on Hong Kong in Women's Squash Final.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament now stands at 67-15 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)