Asian Games: Amit Panghal, Men's Bridge team earn gold medals for India

Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Saturday helped India bag another gold as he defeated 2016 Olympic champion, Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan 3-2 in Men's Light Fly 49 kg category at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.
The 22-year-old boxer outclassed his Uzbek opponent who had defeated him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Amit for this feat and tweeted, "INDIA HITS A GOLD AGAIN! India goes for GOLD again! Kudos to our Bridge Men's pair of Pranab Bardhan & Shibnath Dey Sarkar for bagging India's 15th GOLD at the #AsianGames2018. Good Job Guys! The country salutes your achievement."
Meanwhile, India's Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar bagged gold in Bridge Men's Pair event of the tournament. Now, India is eyeing another gold medal as it will take on Hong Kong in Women's Squash Final.
India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament now stands at 67-15 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze.
