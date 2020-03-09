Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom reaches semis, secures Tokyo 2020 berth

-
ALSO READ
13th South Asian Games: India makes record medal haul but wins fewer golds
Time for Olympics in India
Women's hockey team captain nominated for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'
Boxing high-performance director eyes 5 Olympics spots in Asian qualifiers
Kneeling, raised fist, hand gestures banned in Tokyo Olympics protest rules
-
Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51 kg) on Monday stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers after defeating Philippines' Irish Magno 5-0.
With this win over Magna, Mary Kom became the seventh Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Boxing Federation of India congratulated The six-time world champion and tweeted: "CLASS ACT! Flexed biceps @MangteC shows the world how to win a bout as she booked her ticket for the second Olympic Games and stormed into the semis with a classic display of counter boxing against IMagno of Philippines. She becomes the seventh Indian to book quota for #Tokyo2020. Congrats Champ."
The other six boxers who have qualified for the Olympics are Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar.
Championships gold medallist Pooja (75kg), two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina (69kg) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas (69kg) were the first three Indian boxers to seal their places.