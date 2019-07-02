Assam: 2 women members of NDFB(S) apprehended in Chirang

Two women cadre of the banned outfit Nationalist Democratic Front of Bodoland- Songbijit (NDFB-S) were apprehended by the police from Panbari police station of Assam's Chirang district on Monday.

The police is yet to ascertain if the two women had come with a motive to revive the insurgency in the region.

Those arrested have been identified as Rotima Borgoyary alias B Rwmwi, a member of the 40 Batch of NDFB(S), and Juli Basumatary alias B Jiri Jiri, a member of the 42 batch of NDFB(S).

The police seized a 9 mm pistol and three .22 calibre bullets from the two women.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)