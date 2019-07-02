Rajasthan: Liquor gets costlier as state hikes excise duty

Liquor will cost more in Rajasthan as the state government on Monday hiked the excise duty on the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and liquor by 20 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

The state government on Monday issued a notification in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 28 of the Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950 to make way for this hike.

The major hike will be for beer by 35 per cent while IMFL will face a hike of 20 per cent of a sum of ex-manufacturing unit price, CST and export fee, excise duty and actual cost reimbursed by Rajasthan State Beverages Corporation Ltd (RSBCL) to the manufacturer, an official statement read.

The additional excise duty on IMFL and beer will not be applicable to supplies meant for CST/defence service personnel, the government order said.

