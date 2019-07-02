Goa: 3 held for threatening RTI activist Kashinath Shetye

Old Goa police has arrested three people for allegedly abusing, wrongfully restraining and threatening to assault RTI activist Kashinath Shetye.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said he received a complaint from Shetye on June 30, claiming that he saw two vehicles parked in a way that they were blocking the road.

The victim said he tried to click pictures on his mobile on traffic sentinel application. The accused, on seeing this, threatened to kill him, he claimed.

"Later in the evening, on the same day, Shetye said he was at a religious place when another person again came and restrained the victim. He abused Shetye and attempted to assault him," said Dalvi.

Upon receiving the complaint, police immediately registered a case under Sections 341, 504, 352 R/w 34 of the IPC.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the accused persons as Irshad Ahmed, Salman Hussain and Shahid Khan Pathan and arrested them. Police also attached vehicles belonging to them.

Further investigation is underway.

