Assam: 9 arrested while trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh

Nine people have been arrested while they were trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, Police said.

They were taken into custody from the India- border here, of Police (South Salmara Mankachar) Kankanjyoti Saikiya said on Wednesday.

Six of the nine arrested were identified as Akhirul Islam, Abdul Azad, Habezuddin, Shahidur Rehman, Mijanur Rehman and Chand Miyan, police said.

Saikiya said, "We have recovered iron cutters from them. We had received information that smugglers used to cut fences at the border and smuggle cattle. Nine cattle were also recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)