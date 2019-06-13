JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Solved 85 % missing person cases: Telangana police

Equities slip in early session, Jet Airways plunges 15 pc
Business Standard

Assam: 9 arrested while trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh

ANI  |  General News 

Nine people have been arrested while they were trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, Assam Police said.

They were taken into custody from the India-Bangladesh border here, Superintendent of Police (South Salmara Mankachar) Kankanjyoti Saikiya said on Wednesday.

Six of the nine arrested were identified as Akhirul Islam, Abdul Azad, Habezuddin, Shahidur Rehman, Mijanur Rehman and Chand Miyan, police said.

Saikiya said, "We have recovered iron cutters from them. We had received information that smugglers used to cut fences at the border and smuggle cattle. Nine cattle were also recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU