Three girls go missing in Sangareddy in Telangana

Three girls were reported missing in area of district in Telangana, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the girls have been identified as Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri, both 17 years old students, and (24).

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri are friends and went missing from their college here.

"Two girls -- Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri -- who are friends and studying in intermediate in Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. They did return to their homes in the evening. The girls' parents approached us after they did not return to their homes, " the police said.

In the other case, 24-year-old Shivani, who works at a company, left her home in Ranga Reddy area in the morning to her office but did not return late evening, afterwards her parents informed the police.

Her friend said that he had dropped her to in the evening.

The police are further investigating the matters.

