Asian powerlifting champion Arthi Arun awaits sponsor

Sportsmen are often flooded with offers and rewards after winning a major game especially an international one. But not in case of Arthi Arun, the powerlifter who won gold at Asian Championship this year.

Arun, a by profession, is baffled over the government's apathy towards her achievements. "I have not received any kind of support from any authority. I had submitted a letter but did not receive any reply. All I am asking is for an appreciation letter. Is that too much to ask?" she asked.

Arun has not even got a sponsor to continue her game. "I am waiting for sponsors. Till now no one approached me. I do not know why people ask me 'You are a doctor. why do you need a sponsor?' Do you ask that to a Sportspersons should be encouraged by giving sponsors so they concentrate on the game and not a financial burden," she added.

Arun won a gold medal in at the Asian Championship 2019 in Hong Kong April. In February, she had won first place in M-1 Category in held in Kolkata.

She started her career in powerlifting in 2017 and has won many accolades in the sport in both international and meets.

Arun won a gold medal in powerlifting at 2019 in Hong Kong April. In February, she had won first place in M-1 Category in held in Kolkata.

She started the sport back in 2017 after she got motivated by looking at others doing powerlifting in the gym. Arun was also awarded the "Best up award" in the Asian Championship. She is displeased with the fact that government has not awarded her or even supported her. Arun also stated that she had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh from her own savings to participate in

"I want recognition for that. I want appreciation for that. I want people to know who is and want that equal support should be given to each game," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)