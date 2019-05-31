Assam: Another AK-56 rifle seized from detained NDFB terrorist

In a follow-up to the investigation of Wednesday's recovery of an AK-56 rifle and one 7.65mm pistol from Rohiton Narzary, an NDFB(S) terrorist, it was revealed that the detained terrorist had concealed another AK-56 rifle with magazines and ammunition.

In the special operation led by Additional SP (B) and Kokrajhar Police, one AK-56 rifle, three magazines and 90 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the house of one Banendra Narzary of Oxiguri village under Soraibil OP of Station.

The development comes two days after Rohiton, affiliated to Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), was arrested in a joint operation launched by the and police.

"We have seized 1 pistol and 15 rounds of bullet from his possession. As we investigated further, we found one AK-56, one and 21 rounds of bullets buried at the yard of his residence," of station had said on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)