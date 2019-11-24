Assam celebrates 'Lachit Divas' with great fervour

On the occasion of Lachit Divas, celebrations took place in various parts of the state of Assam on Sunday in the memory of the famed general Lachit Borphukan of Ahom kingdom in the seventeenth century.

Various events and competitions were held in the memory of the legendary warrior in Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said: "We have given a memorial to Assam's symbol of pride. The auspicious occasion was celebrated in the entire state with great fervour and devotion."

He also stated that the future generation should strengthen the Assamese society and the nation by following the principles of Borphukan.

The government has also declared the day as a gazetted holiday.

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in the state of Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.

BK Borah, Director of Cultural Affairs, said: "He was the commander of the western Assamese forces. Despite being severely ill, Borphukan managed to fight the naval battle and defeat the Mughal army and became a cultural hero for the citizens of Assam.

