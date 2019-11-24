BJP's Parliamentary Board will decide about chief ministerial candidate in Delhi: Shyam Jaju

The decision regarding the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the capital will be decided by the party's Parliamentary Board, said Shyam Jaju, party's in-charge for the city-state.

"BJP will in Delhi for sure ... These decisions (chief ministerial candidate) are taken by the BJP's Parliamentary Board ... we are fighting elections under his (Manoj Tiwari) leadership is true," Jaju told ANI when asked to comment on the statement of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Addressing 'Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan' here, Union Minister Puri had stated in the morning today that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. "We will rest only after making him the Chief Minister," said Puri.

Later, Puri clarified the BJP has not nominated anyone for the post of the chief minister so far.

"The BJP is poised for victory in Delhi. The party has not nominated anyone for the post of the chief minister so far. Manoj Tiwari is the Chairman. The party is working enthusiastically under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the forthcoming elections with huge votes under his leadership," he tweeted.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)