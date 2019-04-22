Assam: Kokrajhar in search of peace, security, says UPPL-AIUDF candidate Brahma

-
ALSO READ
UPPL to contest Kokrajhar, Mangaldoi constituencies in Assam
BJP ally BPF to contest only Kokrajhar in Assam
Give us Bodoland or lose people's support in 2019: Bodo organisations to BJP
Bodo rally blames Centre for not keeping promise on statehood
Campaign ends in 5 LS seats of NE voting in phase III
-
Urkhao Gwra Brahma, a former Rajya Sabha member and the United People's Party (Liberal) candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, said peace and security are the "biggest matter of concern" in the area.
"People had expected that Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will maintain peace in the area. They were given 13 years, but their failure was seen in 2014 Lok Sabha election when Naba Kumar Sarania, an Independent candidate, won. Time and again there are issues with extremists here (baar baar ugravad ki samasya ho jata h). To finish this, no strong actions have been taken by the government," Brahma told ANI here.
"They feel that they can finish it off with police and the Army, but it has not ended since last 70 years. This is why peace is the biggest matter of concern here. That's why politics kept changing here since last 20 years. It's not about Bodo or non-Bodo, we seek votes from all," he added.
Sarania won the Kokrajhar seat in 2014 by a huge margin of over three lakh votes over Brahma. He is the first non-Bodo to have won the seat for a long time.
The Lok Sabha election will be held on Kokrajhar seat on Tuesday. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU