Assam: Kokrajhar in search of peace, security, says UPPL-AIUDF candidate Brahma

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, a former member and the United People's Party (Liberal) candidate for the constituency, said peace and security are the "biggest matter of concern" in the area.

"People had expected that (BPF) will maintain peace in the area. They were given 13 years, but their failure was seen in 2014 election when Naba Kumar Sarania, an Independent candidate, won. Time and again there are issues with extremists here (baar baar ugravad ki samasya ho jata h). To finish this, no strong actions have been taken by the government," Brahma told ANI here.

"They feel that they can finish it off with police and the Army, but it has not ended since last 70 years. This is why peace is the biggest matter of concern here. That's why kept changing here since last 20 years. It's not about Bodo or non-Bodo, we seek votes from all," he added.

Sarania won the seat in 2014 by a huge margin of over three lakh votes over Brahma. He is the first non-Bodo to have won the seat for a long time.

The election will be held on seat on Tuesday. The result will be announced on May 23.

