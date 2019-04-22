Digvijaya Singh promises education, jobs in vision document

and former on Monday shared the glimpses of his vision document for on

Singh wrote, "the development model of BJP is a betrayal. Youth come to cities like to study but have to migrate to other cities in search of jobs. This will stop with our vision of development which will enable youth getting employment in the same city where they study."

On the micro-blogging site, Singh also took a jibe at Narendra Modi's 'Pakoda' remark, in which the suggested in an interview that a person earning Rs 200 a day by selling 'Pakodas' is also employed. Singh wrote: "From now on youths will not migrate to different cities to do engineering nor does they will fry 'Pakodas' due to lack of jobs. We will develop like Pune or Bengaluru. Nobody visualised that Bhopal could become an IT hub. We have the vision we will make that happen."

Congress' candidate from Bhopal, on Sunday released a 'Vision Document' for the all-round development of the city.

Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

