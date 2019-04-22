JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Will never question Dhoni's decisions in back end: Stephen Fleming
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard apprehends four Indian fishermen near Dhanushkodi

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Coast Guard on Monday apprehended four Indian fishermen from the 4th islet in Rama Setu near Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram Island, officials said. They were later released after being interrogated at the Mandapam Coast Guard station.

It is worth mentioning that in the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and police have stepped security along the coastal lines to prevent any possible infiltration from Sri Lanka via sea route. Over 250 people were killed while more than 400 people sustained injuries in the blast.

Also, police have stepped up security in all churches in coastal areas including fish landing centre near Danushkodi.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 10:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU