Assam: Minaret of historic mosque being shifted to pave way for highway

Aiming to preserve its ancient architecture, a group of architects is engaged in lifting the two-storeyed minaret of a historic 100-year-old mosque to move it to a different location at Nagaon's

"Situated along NH 37, the minaret is being shifted as four-laning of the highway is being done. It will be done within 15 to 20 days," said

The shifting of the minaret without dismantling it is made possible with the hydraulic system brought by the based company

"More than 100 people are engaged in this work. It is being done under complete safety. The work is underway in two phases," said Singh.

Approximately, 50 per cent of the shifting work has already been completed.

Due to the construction of the historic monument, the renovation of Highway 37 from Nagaon to Upper Assam was facing difficulties. Taking a note of it, the administration took the decision to shift the mosque. However, the final nod was given after discussing the issue with both Hindu and Muslims.

As per the locals, the mosque is a symbol of unity between Hindu and Muslims. The mosque stood even in a devastating earthquake that hit the city in 1950.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)