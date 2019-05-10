Assam: One severely injured, others hurt in violence in Halaikandi town

One while several others were hurt in the clashes which broke out between two groups in Halaikandi town on Friday.

Certain groups were trying to incite communal violence, said the district administration. Widespread violence and arson also prompted authorities to impose a curfew for a few hours to bring the situation under control.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed until further order in the town as violent mob hurled stoned, vandalized shops and set several cars and bikes on fire.

The police had to resort to firing blanks to disperse the crowd and bring the situation in control. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Additional forces were reportedly rushed to the town as the situation remained tense.

forest minister appealed for peace and harmony and assured action against the violence perpetrators.

The two groups reportedly got into a brawl over a week-old issue on the parking of two-wheelers outside a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)