Delhiites can expect some relief from searing temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday with light rains, dust or likely in the coming week according to predictions.

The air quality in the city, which continued to remain in the "very poor" category, is also expected to improve from Saturday.

Dust blowing in the north-west region of the country is primarily responsible for pollution in the capital. 10, mainly dust, is responsible for the majority of pollution in the country.

The temperature in is expected to fall from Saturday owing to the possibility of light rains, dust or along with partly cloudy to the generally cloudy sky in the coming week according to the IMD's prediction for the coming week.

Isolated to scattered rainfall and activity is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Rajasthan, during many days of the week.

Private forecaster Skymet said that relief from ongoing hot is expected as as Western Disturbance is approaching Its induced cyclonic circulation is over Central and adjoining West

The air in the capital is also likely to improve owing to rains and winds which will carry away the dust.

Cloudy skies are likely to persist in on the day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 in the sixth phase.

