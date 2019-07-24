Assam: Two buses collide in Karimganj; three dead, 35 injured

Three persons died and 35 sustained injuries after two minibuses collided in Karimganj, earlier on Wednesday.

Two Assam State Transport Commission (ASTC) buses loaded with passengers collided on the Karimganj-Silchar road. According to witnesses, the two bus drivers were engaged in a speeding competition which aggravated the collision. The buses toppled into a pond on the side of the road after the collision.

Three persons died on the spot after the accident took place. They were identified as Sitangshu Sharma, Aloy Bhusan Dhar and Garish Chandra Dutta Choudhary.

The Stated Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operations.

