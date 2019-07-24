JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Taylor Swift releases new song 'The Archer'

Srinagar: Chinar Corps organised 'Run for Fun' competition ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Business Standard

Assam: Two buses collide in Karimganj; three dead, 35 injured

ANI  |  General News 

Three persons died and 35 sustained injuries after two minibuses collided in Karimganj, earlier on Wednesday.

Two Assam State Transport Commission (ASTC) buses loaded with passengers collided on the Karimganj-Silchar road. According to witnesses, the two bus drivers were engaged in a speeding competition which aggravated the collision. The buses toppled into a pond on the side of the road after the collision.

Three persons died on the spot after the accident took place. They were identified as Sitangshu Sharma, Aloy Bhusan Dhar and Garish Chandra Dutta Choudhary.

The Stated Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU