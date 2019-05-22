Attempted break-in into IAF Rafale project team facility in France: Sources

An attempt was made to break-in into a facility of the Rafale Project Management Team in a suburb of in on Sunday night, sources said.

The has already been briefed about the incident by the Air Force, according to sources.

The Indian team, headed by a Group rank officer, is overseeing the production of 36 Rafale and training of Indian personnel in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)