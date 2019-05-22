Attempted break-in into IAF Rafale project team facility in France: Sources

An attempt was made to break-in into a facility of the Indian Air Force Rafale Project Management Team in a suburb of Paris in France on Sunday night, sources said.
The Defence Ministry has already been briefed about the incident by the Air Force, according to sources.
The Indian team, headed by a Group Captain rank officer, is overseeing the production of 36 Rafale aircraft and training of Indian personnel in France.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
