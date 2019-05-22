Siddaramaiah not doing well as coordination committee head: JD(S)'s H. Vishwanath

Adding fuel to the internecine fighting in the ruling coalition in Karnataka, state JD(S) criticised coalition's coordination committee chief stating that he is not doing well at the post.

"I am not only talking about My point is as chief, should take both parties together and it is very important to implement the common minimum programme. We have not understood till now the policies, rules and regulations of the coalition. Who will write? It should be the president," he told media here.

The JD(S) went on to add that not performing his job well.

"(As) of JD(S), within my limits I am trying to bring to the notice of the government the things that can be done. Between me and Siddaramaiah, we don't have anything personal, we have nothing. Your feeling that as the Siddaramaiah is not doing well... I say yes," he added.

However, Vishwanath has expressed that despite all issues, the "coalition government will stay for the long term."

"We have to go for polls once in five years. We can't hold elections every year. Elections cannot be finished within Rs 5 or 10 lakhs. Now for the Assembly elections, we need crores of rupees... HD Kumaraswamy will continue as of for a full term," he said.

"In UPA 1 and UPA 2, was the of the coalition committee... She ran 10 years coalition government successfully. She also wrote about common minimum programs... She also implemented it. My question is why it's not happening here," he added.

His comments come after had on Tuesday attacked AICC incharge of K Venugopal as a buffoon, as of as a flop show.

The party has served a showcause notice seeking an explanation from him within a week. To which, the Congress MLA said he will not even bother reading the notice as it has "clearly been sent on the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted" by him.

Baig has accused Leader (CLP) Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the Congress-JD(U) alliance in the state.

Amidst the friction in the coalition in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to to meet Election Commission, along with the 21 opposition parties, over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

