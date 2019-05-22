JUST IN
Odisha: Five dead, two injured after car rams into truck at NH-26

ANI  |  General News 

Five people of a family lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a truck at NH-26 near Jaring in Kalahandi district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

After the incident was reported, police immediately rushed to the spot and are carrying out an investigation.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:24 IST

