Australian Open: Kei Nishikori progresses after Kamil Majchrzak retires

Japan's defeated Kamil of to advance to the second round of at the Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

After surviving a scare, Nishikori won the contest against 3-6, 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

Nishikori, who is seeded ninth, lost the first two sets against his Polish opponent. But the game turned quickly as began to suffer in his legs and hands and lost the third set before retiring in the fourth.

"I have to say he had it today. He was playing very well, better than I thought, I have to say. It was very unfortunate how we finished, but I will try to do my best for the next round," quoted Nishikori, as saying.

"I was trying to play better every set, the second set playing better but he was still playing amazing tennis, forehand, backhand, serving really well today. I didn't do anything in the fourth set; he was hurt. I feel sorry for him," Nishikori added.

The Japanese will next meet Croatia's Ivo Karlovic, who dismissed Poland's 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(5) earlier today.

"I have to be happy to go to the next round because I almost lost today. But I will try to be more positive for the next round and hopefully, I can play better." Nishikori concluded.

