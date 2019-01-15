PSL 2019: AB de Villiers set to play in Pakistan

Former South African skipper has confirmed that he would be playing for his side Qalandars in their back to back clashes at the city's in the upcoming Super league (PSL).

Qalandars are slated to take on defending champions Islamabad United on March 9 and Multan Sultans on the following day. Apart from these two matches, de Villiers will be available for their opening clash of the tournament against Islamabad United as well, which will be played in

"I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Qalandars in front of our home crowds on 9 and 10 March, during the PSL 2019," PSL official website quoted De Villiers, as saying. "I look forward to revisiting the and aim to play my part in helping Qalandars achieve something they have been aspiring for since the inception of this tournament in 2016."

The right-hand batsman had last visited Lahore in October 2017 where played Test matches and five one-day internationals against Remembering the same, the swashbuckling batsman said that he had received a huge amount of support and appreciation during his last visit to the country. He further stated that one of the motivating factors for him to return to Lahore was to help in their efforts to bring international back to the country.

"I am fully aware that is like a second religion in Pakistan. I still remember the support and appreciation we received in 2007. Furthermore, I feel I have a role to play in helping international return to Pakistan. These have been some of the motivating factors for me to return to Lahore," said de Villiers.

In May 2018, De Villiers had announced his retirement from the international cricket. He is considered to be the greatest batsman of his time, having appeared in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20I for the national side.

He finished his career with an incredible 20,014 international runs, including 8,765 in Tests, 9,577 in ODIs and 1,672 in T20Is.

The will begin from February 14 in the

