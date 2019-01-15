Khelo India Youth Games: Shashi Chopra enters boxing quarters

Former world youth champion won a close battle against current champion Choudhary to advance into the quarter-final round of the Under-21 feather-weight section (57kg) at Youth Games boxing competition on Monday.

Interestingly, both Shashi and represent While Shashi is from Hissar, belongs to Bhiwani. Their styles are also quite similar.

According to Vikram Dhull, the fight amongst these potential gold medallists should have been the final.

Shashi, being the more experienced and taller than her opponent, boxed like a pro right from the first round, while Sakshi tried to overpower her with speed and aggression. However, in the end, it was the former champion who moved into the quarter-finals with a 3-2 verdict.

"It definitely should have been a final. Of course, I took it like a final, in fact, I play every match like a final," said Shashi, who won gold at in Guwahati in 2017.

"Sakshi is and we both have a similar style, but today she wasn't using her left hand much and I grabbed the opportunity. She tried to break my rhythm by changing her style and moving closer, but I managed to keep her at a distance," she added.

Dhull echoed the same opinion and said: "Sakshi was not using both her hands effectively while Shashi was brilliant. Both pugilists were in top form and had just returned from an camp. It wasn't Sakshi's day."

Meanwhile, Akola's Sohail Ramzam crashed out of the tournament with a dislocated shoulder during his light welter (63kg) bout against of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)