Khelo India Youth Games: Shashi Chopra enters boxing quarters

-
ALSO READ
Khelo India: Ex-world youth boxing champion Shashi in quarters
Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana, Punjab to clash in U-17 Kabaddi final
Haryana, Maharashtra, Manipur pugilists open on winning note at KIYG
Khelo India Youth Games from January 9 (Third Lead)
Gutsy Amit beats Olympic champ on tactics to claim India's only boxing gold at 18th Asiad
-
Former world youth champion Shashi Chopra won a close battle against current champion Sakshi Choudhary to advance into the quarter-final round of the Under-21 feather-weight section (57kg) at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games boxing competition on Monday.
Interestingly, both Shashi and Sakshi represent Haryana. While Shashi is from Hissar, Sakshi belongs to Bhiwani. Their styles are also quite similar.
According to Haryana coach Vikram Dhull, the fight amongst these potential gold medallists should have been the final.
Shashi, being the more experienced and taller than her opponent, boxed like a pro right from the first round, while Sakshi tried to overpower her with speed and aggression. However, in the end, it was the former champion who moved into the quarter-finals with a 3-2 verdict.
"It definitely should have been a final. Of course, I took it like a final, in fact, I play every match like a final," said Shashi, who won gold at the World Youth Boxing Championship in Guwahati in 2017.
"Sakshi is strong boxer and we both have a similar style, but today she wasn't using her left hand much and I grabbed the opportunity. She tried to break my rhythm by changing her style and moving closer, but I managed to keep her at a distance," she added.
Dhull echoed the same opinion and said: "Sakshi was not using both her hands effectively while Shashi was brilliant. Both pugilists were in top form and had just returned from an India camp. It wasn't Sakshi's day."
Meanwhile, Akola's Sohail Ramzam crashed out of the tournament with a dislocated shoulder during his light welter (63kg) bout against Arjun Sharma of Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU