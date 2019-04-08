Automobile industry marks a growth of 6.26 pc in 2018-19

The automobile industry produced a total 3.09 crore vehicles during April to March 2019 as against 2.9 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, marking a growth of 6.26 per cent, the (SIAM) said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle sales grew by 2.7 per cent with passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans clocking a growth of 2.05 per cent, 2.08 per cent and 13.1 per cent.

The overall commercial vehicles segment registered a growth of 17.55 per cent in April to March 2019 as compared to the same period of last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 14.66 per cent and light commercial vehicles by 19.46 per cent.

Three wheelers sales increased by 10.27 per cent with registering a growth of 10.62 per cent and at 8.75 per cent.

Two wheelers sales registered a growth at 4.86 per with scooters declining by 0.27 per cent while motorcycles and mopeds grew by 7.76 per cent and 2.41 per cent.

SIAM said the overall automobile exports out of grew by 14.5 per cent. While passenger vehicles exports declined by 9.64 per cent, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers registered a growth of 3.17 per cent, 49 per cent and 16.55 per cent.

