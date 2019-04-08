Video Creators of India signs contract as exclusive agency for Harsh Beniwal

Video Creators of (VCOI), India's leading company has recently signed their contract as the exclusive firm for - Harsh - India's top star and

Harsh specialises in the genre of comedy and has established himself as a favourite on over the last 2 years. As part of their mandate, will work with him to create videos, enable discovery, build communities and monetize.

Harsh began his career with short-form videos on Instagram, DubSmash, and Today he has over 7mn followers on his channels and 410mn Youtube views. He is very well known for his short witty videos that feature content about everyday family and relationship situations in the Indian context.

"I am excited to have as my partner. Their knowledge and their expertise in influencer marketing, along with the nuances of new age businesses makes them perfect partners to maximize my exposure and monetisation", said, Harsh Beniwal, thanking for the work done on his videos.

VCOI manages the digital profiles of more than 25 exclusive content creators and it has facilitated 10 Billion+ total video views. Its experienced team of and YouTube experts communicates with an of over 50 Million.

"We are delighted to partner with Harsh and are impressed by the exponential strides he has made with his videos. His subscriber base grew from few thousands to 5.7mn on YouTube, and on from 70k to 1.7mn likes in last two years", said, Sanchit Goyal, Co-founder, VCOI.

"We believe in Harsh's talent and foresee great potential for growth going forward. From our side, it is a 360-degree relationship which means we run everything for him, including endorsements, albums appearances, and live performances. That is everything except content," he added.

VCOI was founded in November 2017 to focus on empowering creators by managing their content, growing audience and monetizing through brand deals. VCOI works with in order to create quality content and support the overall development of the creators' brand.

