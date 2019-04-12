JUST IN
'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video

ANI  |  Hollywood 

Be it fans or actors, no one can be seen controlling his excitement for the upcoming flick 'Avengers

The actor uploaded a slo-mo video where he can be seen with various 'Avengers' costumes. "For those about to rock, we salute you! Hey Cap, up high! Don't leave me hanging," he captioned the video.

Last week the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the maestro A R Rehman was out, which created a buzz among the fans. Joe Russo, the mind behind 'Avengers' was in India to launch the anthem.

'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.

