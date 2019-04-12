Makers of 'PM Narendra Modi' move SC over stalling of film's release

Makers of biopic 'PM Modi' have moved the over the stalling of the film's release.

The top court will hear the case on April 15.

Earlier in the week, the apex court had dismissed a plea on the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer. It had also said that the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of the to decide whether the film is in violation of the model code of conduct.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls in the country. However, a day before its release, the stayed the release of the biopic till national elections culminate, stating that the film "disturbs the level-playing field."

"Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or individual connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in the including cinematograph during the operation of MCC," the had said in a statement.

The film, helmed by Omung Kumar, stars Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, and is based on the life of the incumbent

