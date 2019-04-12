'Love, Simon' coming to Disney+

The recent beloved rom-com titled 'Love, Simon' is turning into a brand new TV series, which will air on Disney+.
The film opened to rave reviews last year and now Disney is taking the sequel to the 20th Century Fox film in a bit of a different direction with a series on its new streaming service, reported E! News.
It will have an all-new cast and will be based on author Becky Albertalli's 'Leah on the Offbeat', her sequel to 'Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda', on which 'Love, Simon' was based.
Greg Berlanti, who directed the movie, will not be involved in the series due to his overall deal at Warner Bros.
However, screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who worked on the film and are also the showrunners on 'This Is Us', will return to run the upcoming series.
'Love, Simon' focuses on gay romance. It tells the story of Simon (played by Nick Robinson), a closeted high school student who is ousted by another student and begins an anonymous online romance with a classmate.
Katherine Langford played Leah, who is Simon's best friend. Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner played Simon's parents, and Keiynan Lonsdale, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Alexandra Shipp played Simon's other friends.
'Leah on the Offbeat' was released in 2018 and follows Leah "and her attempts to deal with various personal issues including friendships and relationships, body image, sexuality, self-esteem, going to college and feeling like an outsider."
Disney+ will include all of Disney's movies and TV series, content from Fox and new original series made specifically for the streaming platform.
'The Love, Simon' series joins a previously announced live-action 'Star Wars' series by Jon Favreau called 'The Mandalorian', starring Pedro Pascal, and an adaptation of the book 'Timmy Failure'.
The streaming service launches on November 12 and will also showcase all the new High School Musical series.
