'Love, Simon' coming to Disney+

The recent beloved rom-com titled 'Love, Simon' is turning into a brand new TV series, which will air on Disney+.

The film opened to rave reviews last year and now is taking the sequel to Fox film in a bit of a different direction with a series on its new streaming service, reported

It will have an all-new cast and will be based on Becky Albertalli's 'Leah on the Offbeat', her sequel to ' vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda', on which 'Love, Simon' was based.

Greg Berlanti, who directed the movie, will not be involved in the series due to his overall deal at

However, screenwriters and Isaac Aptaker, who worked on the film and are also the showrunners on 'This Is Us', will return to run the upcoming series.

'Love, Simon' focuses on gay romance. It tells the story of (played by Nick Robinson), a closeted high school student who is ousted by another student and begins an with a classmate.

played Leah, who is Simon's best friend. and played Simon's parents, and Keiynan Lonsdale, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and played Simon's other friends.

'Leah on the Offbeat' was released in 2018 and follows Leah "and her attempts to deal with various personal issues including friendships and relationships, body image, sexuality, self-esteem, going to college and feeling like an outsider."

Disney+ will include all of Disney's movies and TV series, content from Fox and new original series made specifically for the streaming platform.

'The Love, Simon' series joins a previously announced live-action 'Star Wars' series by called 'The Mandalorian', starring Pedro Pascal, and an adaptation of the book 'Timmy Failure'.

The streaming service launches on November 12 and will also showcase all the new series.

