Ayushmann, Bhumi starrer 'Bala' to release in November

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Save the date! Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala' will hit the big screens on November 22.

The film will feature Khurana as a man who starts losing his hair early, while Bhumi will play the role of a small-town girl, with dusky skin tone, at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The plot of the film is expected to deal with a sensitive issue of early balding in men, a phenomenon that has become today's reality due to lifestyle choices, with a hint of humour.

Announcing the release date of the film which goes on floors today, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam... Bala release date finalized: 22 Nov 2019... filming begins today... Costars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa... Directed by Amar Kaushik... Produced by Dinesh Vijan. #JioStudios"

In addition to Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami, the film will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and Seema Pahwa.

It seems like Ayushmann has his hands full of exciting projects. Earlier today, the actor shared the first look poster of another one of his upcoming films 'Article 15'.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:51 IST

