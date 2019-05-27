Ayushmann, Bhumi starrer 'Bala' to release in November

Save the date! Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and starrer 'Bala' will hit the big screens on November 22.

The film will feature as a man who starts losing his hair early, while Bhumi will play the role of a small-town girl, with dusky skin tone, at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The plot of the film is expected to deal with a sensitive issue of early balding in men, a phenomenon that has become today's reality due to lifestyle choices, with a hint of humour.

Announcing the release date of the film which goes on floors today, tweeted, " Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and .. release date finalized: 22 Nov 2019... filming begins today... Costars Saurabh Shukla, and .. Directed by .. Produced by #JioStudios"

In addition to Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami, the film will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and

It seems like has his hands full of exciting projects. Earlier today, the shared the first look poster of another one of his upcoming 'Article 15'.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

