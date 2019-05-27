'India's Most Wanted' struggles on first weekend, earns Rs 8.66 crore

The Arjun Kapoor-starrer thriller 'India's Most Wanted' is going slow at the box office since its release on Friday

The movie witnessed a low start on the first day and managed to earn Rs 2.10 crore at the domestic box office, however, after the weekend its earnings stood at Rs 8.66 crore.

and trade analyst shared the collection on his handle and wrote, " witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: Rs 8.66 cr. biz. #IMW."

It seems that the action thriller, which is slogging to create a mark, is facing competition from Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi" which also released on the same day and raked in Rs 11.76 crore within three days of release.

The film needs to lift up the pace in the coming days to garner decent numbers at the box office.

'India's Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film which is helmed and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, along with Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios, had hit the theatres on May 24.

Apart from the recently-released film, Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

