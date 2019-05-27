Kiara Advani to star in female centric film 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

After impressing the audience with her spectacular performance in Kabir Singh trailer, Kiara Advani is all set for her next female-centric film 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.
The actor expressed her excitement over the new project and posted a group picture with the entire cast of the film on Instagram. "My first In and As, So so so excited!!! here's to Girl Power. Going to need all your love and support for this one My first collaboration with Emmay Entertainment Nikkhil Advani Sir, Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen, Abir Sengupta and it doesn't get more special than Indooooooo," she captioned the post.
Terming the script as "cracker", producer Nikkhil Advani took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "What a cracker script by writer/director Abir Sengupta We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!!!) Kiara Advani you're just going to make Indoo just come alive. Thanks for bringing it to us Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Emmay Entertainment."
The quirky comedy film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The film will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.
The shooting of the film will commence from September 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
