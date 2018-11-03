Azad rakes up PM Modi's international trips

Senior Azad, while terming as the "most globally toured of India", asked why the was unable to bring back any of the fugitive offenders to despite his multiple overseas trips.

"The Prime Minister's international travel should ideally focus on security, economic stability and enhancing the global stature of But we want to ask what is the use of his global tours if he cannot even bring back at least one of the economic offenders who have absconded from India," Azad said at a press conference here on Saturday.

He further claimed that the had made false promises before 2014 elections, as a result of which people have lost faith in his government.

" makes a lot of false promises before elections. He had promised to bring back black money but instead, a lot of white money has gone out of A number of economic offenders have fled the country with thousands of crores of money. So he (Prime Minister Modi) not only failed to bring back black money, many have fled away with white money from Indian banks."

Criticising the union government for failing to provide jobs as promised to the youth, Azad said, "Prime Minister had promised jobs to 10 crore people. In four-and-half years he should have provided jobs to nine crore people but only 20 lakh people have got jobs so far. I am sure the Prime Minister understands the vast difference between 20 lakh and 10 crore. Educated people, degree holders, technical students and others have lost faith in the government," he said.

In similar breath, Azad also criticised Vasundhara Raje led government for failing to fulfill promises made to the citizens of the state.

is scheduled to go for polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11.

