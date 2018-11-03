CBI row: Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday reserved its order on a bail plea filed by alleged middleman Manoj Prasad who was arrested in the bribery case against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Prasad was arrested on October 17 by the CBI for allegedly seeking Rs 5 crore from a Hyderabad businessman Sathish Sana for getting relief from the CBI's summons, and is in the middleman in the Alok Verma-Rakesh Asthana spat. His custody was later extended by five days on October 25 by a Delhi court.

On October 29, Kumar had moved a bail application before the special court following his arrest by the CBI last week. In his application, Kumar mentioned that the agency did not have valid search warrants when his office and residence were raided by the agency's anti-corruption unit. During the raid, Kumar's personal computers were also seized by the officials.

However, on October 30, a Delhi Court had remanded Prasad to judicial custody for 14 days.

