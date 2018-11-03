BJP workers killed in Kishtwar to disturb peace: Ram Madhav

The Bhartiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that the killings of his party leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were carried out to perturb peace in the Kashmir Valley.
The BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar on Thursday. Following the incident, a curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar even as police probe the matter.
"There was pressure on terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley. In order to rake up trouble, they (terrorists) aimed at peaceful areas. It is shocking. The perpetrators of this attack should not be spared and the authorities should catch hold of the culprits," Ram Madhav told ANI.
In June, the BJP pulled out of a coalition with People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the three-year alliance had become "untenable" in the wake of increasing violence. Governor rule was imposed in the state thereafter.
"The government was not doing their bit. That is why we withdrew from it. The governor rule will continue till the middle of December," said Ram Madhav.
Over the last one month, there is a spike in violence against political workers in the state. Two National Conference workers and a PDP leader were killed in Srinagar last month.
The killing of BJP state secretary and his brother Ajit was the third such attack in a month. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the murders.
Calling the killing a 'cowardly' act, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted: "Just got the tragic news of killing of Shri Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists in Kishtwar. This is a cowardly act that shames humanity. I grieve the death of my valued colleague and pray that God gives his family strength to bear this untimely loss."
Expressing grief, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Shocked & pained by the killing of J&K State BJP leader Anil Parihar & his brother. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Spoke to Advisor to J&K Governor, Vijay Kumar regarding the incident. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice."
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed sadness over the incident and wrote, "Killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in J&K's Kishtwar is an act of cowardice. It is an extremely deplorable act. This is an attempt to derail the peace process in the region. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of Parihar."
Curfew continued for the third day in Kishtwar district on Saturday and the Army carried out a flag march in the curfew-bound areas.
