BJP workers killed in Kishtwar to disturb peace: Ram Madhav

The on Saturday said that the killings of his party leaders in were carried out to perturb peace in the

The BJP and his brother were shot dead by terrorists in on Thursday. Following the incident, a curfew has been imposed in even as police probe the matter.

"There was pressure on terrorists in the Valley. In order to rake up trouble, they (terrorists) aimed at peaceful areas. It is shocking. The perpetrators of this attack should not be spared and the authorities should catch hold of the culprits," told ANI.

In June, the BJP pulled out of a coalition with People's in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the three-year alliance had become "untenable" in the wake of increasing violence. rule was imposed in the state thereafter.

"The government was not doing their bit. That is why we withdrew from it. The rule will continue till the middle of December," said

Over the last one month, there is a spike in violence against political workers in the state. Two Conference workers and a were killed in last month.

The killing of BJP and his brother Ajit was the third such attack in a month. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the murders.

Calling the killing a 'cowardly' act, BJP tweeted: "Just got the tragic news of killing of Shri Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists in This is a cowardly act that shames humanity. I grieve the death of my valued colleague and pray that God gives his family strength to bear this untimely loss."

Expressing grief, tweeted, "Shocked & pained by the killing of J&K State BJP & his brother. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Spoke to to J&K Governor, regarding the incident. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice."

also expressed sadness over the incident and wrote, "Killing of BJP and his brother in J&K's Kishtwar is an act of cowardice. It is an extremely deplorable act. This is an attempt to derail the peace process in the region. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of Parihar."

Curfew continued for the third day in on Saturday and the carried out a flag march in the curfew-bound areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)