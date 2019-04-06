Azam Khan calls Yogi a murderer, Kalyan Singh a criminal

(SP) said that people like Chief Minister and Rajasthan who are occupying "constitutional posts are criminals". While he called Yogi a murderer, he called a criminal, who was convicted by the for a day.

Referring to Adityanath, Khan said, "You are the so-called flag-bearer of Dharma and the of Gorakhnath Temple, but you are also a murderer of a " He further said that people "sitting on constitutional chairs are all criminals".

"You made a who was convicted for a day by the When you make a criminal a Governor, he will commit crime again in front of the Election Commission," charged even as he slammed the EC as biased.

"Yogi said 'Modi ki fauj hai', also said the same thing but EC did nothing. No action against Kalyan Singh either. But when I said we will shed the last drop of our blood to protect our borders, EC stopped me from speaking. What justice is this?" said Khan addressing a public gathering here on Friday.

He said that the Muslim population of is worried and the is doing nothing.

"The second largest population of the country is worried, I am not being allowed to speak. Where is the I refuse to recognise the UN now on," he said.

A case has been registered against Khan on Tuesday for allegedly making provocative remarks against four senior district officials after a complaint was filed by

Khan is contesting elections from Rampur constituency in The state will go to polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)