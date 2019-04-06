CRPF gears up to ensure smooth Lok Sabha polls

Around 2000 CAPFs companies have been deployed for the ensuing general assembly election across the country to ensure smooth conduct of polls, said a

He said, the CRPF has taken charge and is coordinating with State Armed Police Forces to manage and maintain the situation during the elections.

CRPF jawans were also given training before being sent to sensitive states like and These jawans are equipped with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (B.D.D.S).

CRPF is Companies are deployed as per the sensitivity of the area. Hypersensitive areas generally require one-to-two companies. All the deployments are done by the with the consultation of force.

The force is also responsible for guarding of polling booths, escorting polling parties safely to remote areas and back to their designated areas, relocation of EVMs safely and maintain in the areas to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

17th Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)