Business Standard

DMK leader Baalu says IT sector facing layoffs, seeks relief from govt

DMK member TR Baalu on Tuesday demanded that government should provide relief to the IT sector, as employees were facing lay offs and 40,000 employees could lose their jobs in a quarter.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Baalu said 14 million people were earning their livelihood through the IT sector and it has seen rapid growth and contributes substantially to exports.

"It is a very important industry. Is it not necessary for the Government of India to come forward and see that proper solace is given to the IT sector people as well as IT graduates?" he said.

He said the government should bring a white paper on this issue so that the House can discuss this matter in detail.
