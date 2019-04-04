Bajaj Finserv wins gold for 'Digital Marketing Excellence' at DIGIXX 2019

Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, India's fastest growing and most diversified Non-Banking Financial institution bagged the gold award for 'Digital Marketing Excellence in Financial Service'- for its Fixed Deposit digital campaign at DIGIXX 2019 Awards by Adgully.

The campaign designed along with Logicserve Digital aimed at creating informed awareness in the digital space about Ltd. offering Fixed Deposits with the highest interest of 9.10 % with flexible tenors ranging from 12- 60 months. The underlying objective was to shift customer psyche from awareness or consideration to preference for the brand

Using remarketing techniques along with a combination of Search, Display and Facebook, the campaign successfully reached new audiences online, driving the value proposition of Fixed deposits.

In a short span of five months, the campaign garnered over 50,000 leads with approximately 66.8 million impressions, resulting in 23% growth of for Fixed Deposits. The campaign successfully created a lasting impressing on the discerning new age digital customers, helping them make informed decisions when it comes to investing their money.

"We are driven by the possibility of disrupting status quo and finding new frontiers of growth for the It is heartening to see our efforts get acknowledged by a forum of such prestige and credibility", said Manev Mianwal, Group Marketing Head,

The DIGIXX Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in Digital Marketing and Advertising. The awards seek to set the industry-wide benchmark in digital engagement.

