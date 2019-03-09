Baloch Liberation Tigers claim responsibility of blowing up gas pipeline

Baloch Liberation Tigers (BLT), a group, has claimed responsibility of blowing up - here in the Dera area.

According to local media, the organisation has blown up the near the Sui on Friday.

Mir Sarmachar Baloch, a and human rights to to write, "Baloch Liberation Tigers in a statement accepted responsibility of the deadly attack inside #SuiGas field in #DeraBugti, # Four DSG personnel were also killed due to massive fire after explosion."

According to local sources, four DSG personnel were killed while two local employees were wounded due to the massive fire after the explosion. There is no official confirmation by the authorities.

