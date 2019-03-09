JUST IN
Baloch Liberation Tigers claim responsibility of blowing up gas pipeline

According to local media, the organisation has blown up the gas pipeline near the Sui gas plant on Friday

ANI  |  Asia 

Baloch Liberation Tigers (BLT), a pro-freedom group, has claimed responsibility of blowing up - gas pipeline here in the Dera Bugti area.

According to local media, the organisation has blown up the gas pipeline near the Sui gas plant on Friday.

Mir Sarmachar Baloch, a Journalist and human rights activist took to Twitter to write, "Baloch Liberation Tigers in a statement accepted responsibility of the deadly attack inside #SuiGas field in #DeraBugti, #Balochistan. Four DSG personnel were also killed due to massive fire after explosion."

According to local sources, four DSG personnel were killed while two local employees were wounded due to the massive fire after the explosion. There is no official confirmation by the authorities.

Author and expert on Pakistan affairs Tarek Fatah tweeted the video o-Your data has been truncated.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 07:30 IST

