Baloch Liberation Tigers claim responsibility of blowing up gas pipeline

Baloch Liberation Tigers (BLT), a pro-freedom group, has claimed responsibility of blowing up - gas pipeline here in the Dera Bugti area.
According to local media, the organisation has blown up the gas pipeline near the Sui gas plant on Friday.
Mir Sarmachar Baloch, a Journalist and human rights activist took to Twitter to write, "Baloch Liberation Tigers in a statement accepted responsibility of the deadly attack inside #SuiGas field in #DeraBugti, #Balochistan. Four DSG personnel were also killed due to massive fire after explosion."
According to local sources, four DSG personnel were killed while two local employees were wounded due to the massive fire after the explosion. There is no official confirmation by the authorities.
