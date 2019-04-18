Balochistan: 14 shot dead on Makran Coastal Highway

As many as 14 people were shot dead on Thursday after being identified and offloaded from passenger buses on Coastal Highway in

Quoting sources from Levies, reported that around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen stopped five or six buses travelling between and between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Around the Buzi Top area, the gunmen stopped the buses, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them. Fourteen passengers were immediately shot dead, while two passengers managed to escape the incident and reached the nearest Levies check post.

Sources told that the two people suffered and were shifted to Hospital for treatment.

As soon as the incident was reported, Levies and other reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. No terror group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The local police recovered the bodies of the victims from

Last week, saw a terror attack targeting the Hazara community in Quetta which left at least 20 dead, and a blast in Chaman which targeted security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)